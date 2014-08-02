S20 - Manche Apps starten nicht im WLAN S20 - Manche Apps starten nicht im WLAN
S20 - Manche Apps starten nicht im WLAN

  Hans Sperling
    Heute, 18:49
    Mahlzeit,

    ich hab nen kleines Problem mit meinem Handy. Es handelt sich um ein Galaxy S20 Ultra. Manche Apps starten nicht im WLAN, oder es dauert höllisch lange bis alle Daten geladen sind. Schalte ich WLAN aus läuft alles ruckzuck durch. Das ist aber bei Spielen, die betroffenen Apps sind alles Spiele, nicht gut zwecks Datenvolumen. Beim S10+ war noch alles iO.

    Liegts am Handy oder an den Apps? Neuaufgesetzt ist schon.
    MvBoe
    Heute, 19:00
    Das S20 (ultra) ist für diverse Bugs "bekannt", vielleicht wartest du mal die nächsten Updates ab.
