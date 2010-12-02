Hallo!


Hat villeicht jemand einen dieser alten TMC Bluetooth Empfänger noch irgenwo herumliegen und würde diesen verkaufen ?


Es geht um diese 2 Versionen :


GNS FM9BT-C (dieser wäre mein bevorzugter Empfänger)
https://www.worldofppc.com/ImagesFor...GNSTMC/dev.jpg




GNS TrafficBox FM9BT-Y
https://i.ebayimg.com/00/s/MzI5WDU4NA==/z/VfsAAOSwYEBclEga/$_10.GIF


vielen Dank
DeCi