Danke: 0
Ergebnis 1 bis 1 von 1
-
Bin neu hier
- Heute, 13:28
- #1
Hallo!
Hat villeicht jemand einen dieser alten TMC Bluetooth Empfänger noch irgenwo herumliegen und würde diesen verkaufen ?
Es geht um diese 2 Versionen :
GNS FM9BT-C (dieser wäre mein bevorzugter Empfänger)
https://www.worldofppc.com/ImagesFor...GNSTMC/dev.jpg
GNS TrafficBox FM9BT-Y
https://i.ebayimg.com/00/s/MzI5WDU4NA==/z/VfsAAOSwYEBclEga/$_10.GIF
vielen Dank
DeCi
Ähnliche Themen
-
BT Warning mit GNS TMC-TrafficBox & ParrotVon KalliR im Forum HTC Touch Pro 2Antworten: 23Letzter Beitrag: 02.12.2010, 19:57
-
Läuft TMC GNS FM9BT-C Bluetooth Empfänger mit IGO 8.3 ?Von wiai im Forum HTC Touch Pro 2Antworten: 0Letzter Beitrag: 06.10.2010, 08:51
-
GNS TrafficBoxPlus FM9BT-C - Mobiles externes TMC für PDA per BluetoothVon krischan im Forum GPS NavigationsprogrammeAntworten: 10Letzter Beitrag: 27.08.2010, 07:40
-
Bluetooth - TMC - GNS FM9BT-Y - NavigonVon burg400 im Forum HTC Desire KommunikationAntworten: 0Letzter Beitrag: 07.06.2010, 15:44
-
GNS TrafficBox FM9BT-C mit Touch HD?Von dvalin im Forum Touch HD NavigationAntworten: 5Letzter Beitrag: 16.07.2009, 13:06
GNS TrafficBox plus FM9BT-C oder...